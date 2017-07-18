12-year-old girl hit, killed by distracted father driving boat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEBRON, N.H. -- A 12-year-old Colorado girl was killed Monday when her father became distracted while driving a powerboat and accidentally hit her.

Zoe Anderson was water skiing around 8:30 a.m. when she fell into the water, according to WMUR. Her parents and 14-year-old sister were in the boat, and the father was behind the wheel when he became distracted by his hat blowing off.

"The boat was attempting to bring a ski line back to the skier. The operator was momentarily distracted, and as a result, the boat did strike the victim at a slow rate of speed, but unfortunately, the victim sustained serious injuries,” said Sgt. Joshua Dirth.

The boat was in neutral when the girl was hit by the propeller, the station reports.

The family was met by first responders, who began CPR. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but officials say the girl died before she could be taken elsewhere.

Officials believe the girl's death was a "tragic" accident.