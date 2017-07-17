× Winston-Salem police searching for missing woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 36-year-old woman, according to a press release.

Kristen Heath Gibson’s family reported she was last heard from on July 13, which was the day she was discharged from Forsyth Medical Center.

The woman reportedly told family members she was trying to get a ride back home to Elkin. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information about Gibson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.