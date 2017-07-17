Winston-Salem police conduct large search for woman missing since March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are conducting a large search of a vacant lot in hopes of finding additional details about a woman who was last seen on March 10, according to a press release.

Mary Magdalene Smith, 62, was reported missing from 630 Barbara Jane Avenue on May 03 but was last seen on March 10.

Monday's search comes after family members recently found a backpack on a vacant lot at 4191 N. Patterson Ave. The lot is about one mile from a motel where Smith was last seen in early March.

The backpack is similar to one that Smith was known to have carried.

Her family is concerned about her well-being because of her absence and because she has not accessed her bank account in several months.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700. Investigators searching for Mary Magdalene Smith. A backpack found nearby is what led them to this area. pic.twitter.com/eMhopWoBnJ — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) July 17, 2017