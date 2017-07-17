Video shows dog rescue struggling baby deer from drowning

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. — Amazing video shows a dog saving a baby deer who was struggling to swim ashore.

Mark Freeley was walking his dogs, Storm and Sara, along a beach in Long Island when he noticed the fawn in the water, CBS New York reports.

“Storm just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore,” Freeley said.

When Storm got back to shore, he put the deer down and laid down next to it.

Freeley immediately called experts, who scared the fawn back into the water when they arrived at the beach. After about eight minutes, Freeley and a member of Strong Island Rescue were able to once again save the deer.

The deer was covered in ticks and had an eye injury but is expected to be OK.

Freely posted a video of the rescue on Facebook Sunday morning, which garnered more than 35,00 shares and 8,000 likes.