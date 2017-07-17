Triad mom warning others after toddler opens childproof medicine bottle, gets sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A Kernersville mother is warning parents after her toddler drank an entire bottle of children's Tylenol after opening the childproof cap.

"I turned around to get her sister so she could have a morning snack and in the time it took me to get her in her seat, Emily had snagged the Tylenol off the counter and drank it," Jennifer Harness said.

The 18-month-old downed two ounces, enough to send her on a five-hour trip to the emergency room. Doctors told Harness the effects could have been deadly, but fortunately, the little girl's liver was strong and able to filter the medicine.

"We know we are so fortunate, we are so fortunate," Harness said.

Emily is up and running like nothing ever happened, but her mother wants their experience to be a lesson to parents.

"I thought childproof meant childproof -- child-resistant would be a much better label," Harness said. "I just had no idea how deadly children's Tylenol could be."

Harness said be careful when leaving medicine bottles out on counters, put it up where you can reach it, but your kids can't -- and use extra caution when turning your back, even if just for a second.