Teen accidentally shoots, kills sister with gun he ‘bought on the street’

WESTWEGO, La. — A 15-year-old Louisiana boy is accused of accidentally shooting his 14-year-old sister in the head with a handgun he bought “on the street.”

The shooting occurred around 12:35 a.m. on July 14 in a home in Westwego, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old was handling the gun in a bedroom when it went off and a bullet struck the girl in the head. She later died from her injuries at a local hospital.

He told detectives that he bought the gun “on the street for protection,” according to the JPSO.

A 9mm Hi-Point semi-automatic handgun was found in the bedroom along with one spent shell casing.

The 15-year-old faces charges of negligent homicide and juvenile with a firearm.