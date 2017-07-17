Soldier who saluted funeral procession in pouring rain: ‘It was the way I was raised’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINE GROVE, Ky. -- The soldier who stood outside in the pouring rain to salute a funeral procession in Kentucky said he did it because it was simply the way he was raised.

The soldier, identified as Capt. Jack Ursey, was captured in a photo on July 6 in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Ursey was standing at attention outside his car in the pouring rain as the procession went through an intersection.

The photo was taken by Erin Hester, who wrote she was "completely touched" by the moment.

“I was driving down the road. The weather was awful and I thought what terrible weather for the family to have to go through this, so I stopped and got out,” Usrey told WSMV. “I thought maybe, just maybe, it would lift their spirit just a little and show them that we care.”

The Facebook post eventually went viral, accruing more than 195,000 likes and 133,000 shares.

Ursey, who said the gesture was a sign of respect, was surprised people made such a big deal out of the picture.

“Oh yes, but it was the way I was raised,” he said. “I didn’t think anything of it. I just wanted to do it and go on.”