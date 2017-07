THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Six people were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a P.A.R.T. bus and a car.

The wreck happened at about 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King and Douglas Drives.

Three people were in the car and three passengers were on the bus. An infant in a car seat in the vehicle is OK.

The bus driver was taken to Baptist Hospital.

No one was seriously hurt.

No other information was available.

#Breaking bus crashes into 🚗 in Thomasville. 6 people w/ injuries. Infant in 🚗 was in car seat, will be okay! 🚌 driver hurt head. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/7XsgMfZHsd — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) July 17, 2017