Police, parents release photo taken by teen before she was electrocuted in bathtub

LOVINGTON, N.M. — Police have released the last photo a teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath, KCBD reports.

Madison Coe, 14, was at her father’s house in Lovington on July 9 when she plugged her cellphone charger into an extension cord while taking a bath.

The phone was never immersed in water, according to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Lovington police.

Officials say Coe took precautions to keep the connection of the cords dry and it is believed she was not aware of a significant area of fraying to the extension cord.

Coe’s parents agreed to release the photo to raise awareness about the dangers of combining electricity, water and portable electronic devices.