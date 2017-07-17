Mom recreates Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo with her own twins

CORK, Ireland — It didn’t take much — a blanket, veil, flowers and of course, her own twins — for an Irish woman to create her own version of Beyonce’s baby announcement photo posted over the weekend.

“I had a few spare minutes yesterday when I saw Beyoncé photo online,” Sharon Kellaway told The Mirror. “When my six-year-old came in, I grabbed a veil from her dress up box and a pink baby blanket and she snapped the shot.”

Balancing her son and daughter on her knee, the six-year-old took the photos in a garden in Cork.

On Friday, Kellaway posted the hilarious photos on Facebook.

The post read, “More from the photo shoot … I wonder how many photos Beyoncé had to get through to get the right one. My 6-year-old took the photos … no qualifications and still did a mighty job.”

Here is a look at Beyonce’s original photo:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT