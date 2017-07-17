Jury selection underway for killing of Irish businessman in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Jury selection is underway for a trial in the death of Jason Corbett.

His wife, Molly Corbett, and her father, Thomas Martens, are accused of killing Corbett in his Wallburg home on Aug. 2, 2015.

The Davidson County District Attorney's office dropped voluntary manslaughter charges against both Corbett and Martens Monday morning, because both are charged with second-degree murder and the charges would overlap.

