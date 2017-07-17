Guilford County students help make sensory trail at new High Point therapy center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- They shoveled, and raked, and pulled weeds -- all just to clear a path to help others.

Service Learning Leadership camp students are making a way for a sensory trail at the new Horsepower facility in High Point.

For four weeks, the students, who are from seven different Guilford County high schools, have been working on their plans. And they put a lot of thought into what would benefit the riders the most.

That is what has impressed Horsepower Executive Director Jan Clifford.

"People don't understand that it is not just horseback riding. When kids get on the horse and they get on the trials they look around," she said. "They look at where they're going. They look at what obstacles are coming up and that helps them build their core muscles and it's a fun activity."

The students have used some of their classroom skills while working on the project, but they all realized that was only part of the experience.

"I liked it because I feel like I learned some new skills that I can use when ever I do get a job when I grow up," one student said. "And then I learned how to be creative and work with others.