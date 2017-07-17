Former prisoner misses job interview, jumps off bus to help rescue driver in crash

WESTPORT, Conn. — A former prisoner traveling to a job interview played the hero and passed up the meeting to instead save a stranger’s life.

Aaron Tucker, 32, was on his way to the interview around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when he saw an overturned smoking car, according to WestportNow. Tucker, who served nearly two years in prison, had been living in a halfway house since June and.

The driver was headed east down the road when the car crossed the center divider, struck a tree and flipped over.

Knowing the driver would leave him behind if he got off the bus, Tucker sprang into action.

“I saw it and just had to help,” he told the newspaper. “I had to do what I had to do.”

He, a police officer and several workers from a nearby auto repair shop worked to extricate the man from the vehicle, WABC reports.

Although he used his new dress shirt to help stop the man’s head from bleeding, Tucker said he was happy to help.

“It’s all right to hear people saying I’m a hero, that’s their point of view,” he said. “But to me, if it happened again, I’m going to continue to do it, because it’s the right thing.”

