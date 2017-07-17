× Former DA Blitzer pleads guilty but other investigations delay sentence

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer placed his hand on a Bible and under oath pleaded guilty Monday to failure to discharge the duties of his office, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

His admission of guilt came more than one year after the State Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into allegations that he and former Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher hired Craig Blitzer’s wife, Cindy Blitzer, in a scheme to collect 15 months of unearned salary amounting to $48,000.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens that the Blitzers had repaid the money to the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts before his plea hearing.

Blitzer’s presence at the defense table painted a stark contrast to how he had spent his two years as a prosecutor before resigning March 10. He was joined by his attorneys, Micheal Grace and Chris Clifton, and said little except when answering direct questions from Stephens.

