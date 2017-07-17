× Driver accused in fatal hit-and-run in High Point turns himself in

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run in High Point early Sunday morning has turned himself in, police say.

Blake Christopher Pouncey, 28, went to the High Point Police Department and turned himself in shortly after midnight Monday.

Officers were called to northbound I-85 Business at Baker Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to the incident.

Arriving officers found the victim, identified as 27-year-old James Anthony Jones, had been fatally hit by a vehicle, High Point police said in a press release. The driver had fled the scene.

Pouncey has been charged with hit-and-run and driving while license suspended. He is in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information can call High Point police at (336) 887-7969 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.