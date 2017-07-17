Deer crashes through front door of Walnut Cove taxidermy shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALNUT COVE, N.C. -- It's a 3 a.m. phone call Keith and Denise Bowman thought was a joke.

"You have a deer in your building, you need to get over there and secure it," said Denise, who owns Bowman's Wildlife Taxidermy with her husband. "I said is this a joke?"

It was no joke.

"The [deputy] said, 'There is a deer in here,'" Keith said. "I said, 'There’s a lot of deer in here,' and she said, 'No, I mean a live one.'"

A deer had busted through the front door of the business that preserves and stuffs wildlife, including deer, which hang on the wall of the business. Though some would speculate that the deer crashed in after seeing another deer, the deputy told the Bowmans that it got scared trying to avoid traffic and just happened to run into their business.

"It was in a hurry and and it just ran straight, ran right through our front door," Keith said. From the damage and law enforcement observation it appears the animal only had a few scratches and left the building OK. Damage is estimated at around $2,500-$3,000.

"You hate it happened because you got your stuff to fix now," said the couple. "But you still got to laugh about it."

Keith has been in the business of taxidermy for about 20 years, winning top prizes in the field, but the day a deer came into his shop alive is a first.

"Everything in the world has to line up perfect for this to happen," he said.