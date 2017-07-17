× Coast Guard rescues mother, daughter from rip tide at NC beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued a mother and her 10-year-old daughter caught in rip tides near Baldhead Beach and Oak Island on Saturday.

Crews from the Coast Guard Station Oak Island received a call around 5:30 p.m. from the North Carolina Marine Patrol concerning two people reported missing near the Cape Fear River Inlet Buoy 11, WTKR reports.

Upon arrival, the crew quickly spotted the missing mother and her daughter, who were with a member of the Baldhead Island Ocean Rescue team. The rescue team member put the daughter on a personal water craft and placed the mother on a rescue sled.

On the ride back to shore, swells caused the personal water craft to capsize and all three people were thrown into the water.

The Coast Guard crew rescued the mother and daughter from the water and brought them onto their boat. The boat made it back to the Bald Head Island Marina around 6 p.m.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Holden Green released a statement on the rescue:

“We encourage beach-goers to use extreme caution when swimming in the ocean due to the dangers of rip tides. We have seen many cases already this summer where swimmers have been swept out to sea.”