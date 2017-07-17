Chick-fil-A now testing ‘family style’ meals, new side items in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is among three cities selected to test new “family style” Chick-fil-A meals, with the possibility of rolling out the new menu options across the country.

The new meals and a few new side items will be tested in Greensboro, Phoenix, and San Antonio starting today through November 18.

Family-style meals include an entree, two sides, and eight mini rolls to serve four people. You can upgrade the meal by adding entrees and sides to serve additional people.

The entree options include chicken strips (12-count), original Chick-fil-A chicken breasts (4-count), nuggets (30-count), and grilled chicken breasts (4-count). Side options include bacon baked beans, fruit cup, mac & cheese, side salad, and the “Superfood Side.”

The meals start at $29.99. Customer feedback will determine if the meals will be added to menus across the country.