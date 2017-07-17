Carolina Panthers general manager relieved of his duties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties as the general manager of the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers owner/founder Jerry Richardson announced the move on Monday.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Richardson told the Panthers official website. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

The moves came less than two weeks before the Panthers training camp starts.

Gettleman had been the general manager of the Panthers since 2013.

