Alfred Angelo Bridal bankruptcy leaves local brides-to-be without dresses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Several brides in the Triad are now forced to rethink one of the biggest parts of their wedding -- choosing the perfect dress.

The company Alfred Angelo Bridal filed for bankruptcy on Friday, leaving brides across the country in limbo.

Now, one store in Lexington is working to make things right. If you bought or ordered an Alfred Angelo bridal or bridesmaids gown from Lasting Impressions on Main Street, the staff wants to help you find a new dress in time for your wedding.

But lots of brides are out hundreds or thousands of dollars, with no word from Alfred Angelo on whether they'll get a refund or the dress they paid for.

For many Triad brides, like Abby Huffman, finding the perfect wedding dress is one of the highlights of planning a wedding.

"It is really important to me," she said. "That was one of the first things I wanted to figure out when I started wedding planning,"

But other brides and their bridesmaids who shopped at Lasting Impressions in Lexington are out of luck. It's one of the only shops in the Triad that stocks Alfred Angelo gowns. Lasting Impressions stopped carrying the designer's bridal gowns about two years ago, but brides can still place orders there, and dozens of the brand's bridesmaid dresses are still on the floor.

"I'm sure their anxiety is times 10, because they've planned their one perfect day and now somebody's throwing a wrench into their plans," said Candice Berry, the store's manager.

"I would be very stressed out. I would be very upset. I would be let down," Huffman said.

Berry says brides comes from all over the state to shop for the Alfred Angelo brand.

"For the girls who got dresses from us, we are going to make it right," she said. "We're going to help girls who got dresses somewhere else if those stores can't help them."

Lasting Impressions carries several other designers for brides to chose from. Berry says her customers got lucky; the closet wedding with an Alfred Angelo piece from her store isn't until Sept. 30.

"We're not in a super panic mode, they're just also looking into other avenues," Berry said.

But as brides' weddings get closer, their options become fewer. Even two months out, it would be difficult for a bride to order a custom dress or a piece that's not in stock in a store.

"Even if we can get a manufacturer to make it, I don't think the brides could handle the panic if they've already went through this emotional turmoil of not knowing if there dress is in," Berry said.

The bankruptcy announcement does come right as 700 bridal stores are taking part in the annual "National Bridal Sales Event." The sale is supposed to end this Saturday at Lasting Impressions. Berry says they're looking into extending the sale another week, to help out brides who are now back on the dress market, scrambling to find their dream gown.

"Bring it back to the fun and excitement and the buildup of the anticipation that you have of a wedding," Berry said.

Alfred Angelo released this statement on Monday:

"Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy on July 14, 2017. As a result, all stores and wholesalers are closed. Margaret Smith was appointed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available, please send an email to alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com. We will post additional information regarding the status of the dresses on this web-site as it becomes available."

Songbirds in Greensboro also sells Alfred Angelo gowns. The store cannot order new gowns, but they told FOX8 they have several Alfred Angelo's currently in stock.