Airline says 'passed gas' did not force plane evacuation at NC airport

RALEIGH, N.C. — Reports that an American Airlines plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was evacuated on Sunday after a passenger “passed gas” are untrue, the airline said in a statement.

Flight 1927 from Charlotte to Raleigh landed at 2:21 p.m. on Sunday. Shortly after the plane arrived at the gate, several passengers complained of an odor in the cabin, airline spokeswoman Lakesha Brown told the News & Observer.

According to WNCN, passengers were evacuated from the plane after experiencing “headaches and nausea” caused by the odor.

An airport spokesperson originally told WNCN the odor was caused by a passenger who “passed gas.” An updated statement from the airport referred to the incident as a “medical call” after the plane deplaned “normally.”

“The medical call came in for someone affected by an odor after the plane deplaned normally,” the airport official said in the statement.

On Sunday evening, American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the plane was removed from service due to an odor and a mechanical issue — but not “passed gas.”

“We did have an aircraft from Charlotte to RDU this afternoon, that landed at 2:19 p.m. ET, and arrived the gate at 2:21 p.m. ET, that is currently out of service for an actual mechanical issue – and odor in the cabin. But it is not due to “passed gas” as mentioned,” Feinstein said.