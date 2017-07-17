× 3 adults, 1 child struck by lightning at SC beach

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a lightning strike at a South Carolina beach Sunday afternoon.

Three adults, including one woman holding a child, were hit by the strike while on a boardwalk at the Wild Dunes resort in Isle of Palms, WCBD reports. The woman reportedly dropped the child on its head after she was struck.

The adults had superficial marks on their body from the lightning strike, officials say.

Guests at a nearby wedding saw what happened and helped the victims, according to the Post and Courier.

Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.