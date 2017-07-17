12-foot great white shark known as Hilton spotted off NC coast

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — A 12-foot great white shark named Hilton has been spotted near the North Carolina coast.

Hilton, a 12 feet long, 1,300-pound shark was first tagged by researchers off the coast of Hilton Head on March 3, according to OCEARCH. Since then, he has pinged dozens of times near North and South Carolina.

On Saturday, he reappeared off Cape Lookout.

OCEARCH is a non-profit research organization that monitors the migratory patterns of sharks.

The OCEARCH website has a short bio about Hilton:

Hilton was caught off the coast of Hilton Head, SC during the Lowcountry Expedition. Hilton was named after the local community who has graciously welcomed us.

The organization created a Twitter account to follow Hilton:

@OCEARCH @HiltonTheShark N bound on way to mate late Aug-Nov! Will he confirm @CapeCodDaily mating site or show new site? #SableIsland pic.twitter.com/qtvXcMTscx — Chris Fischer (@ChrisOCEARCH) July 16, 2017