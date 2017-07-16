× YouTube daredevil pleads guilty in death-defying jumps off buildings, cliffs

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – A YouTube daredevil known for jumping off buildings and cliffs has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Anthony Booth Armer, 28, of Laguna Niguel, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of unauthorized entry of a dwelling and two counts of trespassing with intent to interfere with business.

Armer is known as 8booth on YouTube and his videos feature him performing death-defying stunts. He is known for jumping off cliffs, hotels, railings and beachfront homes.

The charges against Armer are connected to a Newport Harbor leap and three jumps in Laguna Beach, according to the paper.

In one incident, a homeowner said he did not have permission to be on the property. In another, he was allegedly in an employee-only area of the beach and the employees reported him to police.

A judge sentenced Armer to three years’ informal probation, 100 hours of community service and one day in jail. He was released on a $500 bond.