Today is National Ice Cream Day. Get a free scoop at this Winston-Salem shop, check out other deals

July is National Ice Cream month and today is National Ice Cream Day.

Back in 1984, President Ronald Reagan declared July National Ice Cream month.

Reagan also designated the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

About nine percent of all the milk produced by U.S. dairy farmers is used to produce ice cream, according to International Dairy Foods Association.

Here are some deals and specials in the area for those who love ice cream:

Dewey’s Bakery in Winston-Salem is giving out a free scoop of ice cream all day today at both locations. The business at 262 S. Stratford Road is open until 8 p.m. The one on Reynolda Manor is open until 6.

Baskin Robbins has special offers for National Ice Cream Day and other days to people who download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app.

Carvel is celebrating by offering a buy one, get one free deal on any size soft serve, cup or cone. Carvel has locations in Raleigh and Charlotte.

Dippin’ Dots is offering free mini cups of ice cream will be given out for two hours on Sunday. Find your local Dippin’ Dots store here.

McDonald’s is offering a coupon for a free vanilla ice cream cone if you download the McDonald’s app. If you get it between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., you’ll be entered to win soft-serve ice cream for life.