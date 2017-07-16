× Suspect wanted for assault found dead in basement in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man wanted in connection to an assault on a woman was found dead after breaking into a home, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police were called to the 300 block of Grand Street at about 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of an assault on a female.

Arriving officers identified the suspect as a 24-year-old man who had active warrants for his arrest. Police have not released his name.

The suspect ran off and police established a perimeter and a K-9 track was conducted.

Shortly later, a nearby resident contacted officers, saying she heard a noise in her basement.

Officers entered her home and found the suspect dead on the basement floor from a wound apparently sustained from breaking into the home.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800.