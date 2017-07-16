× Surgeon finds 27 missing contact lenses in woman’s eye

SOLIHULL, England — A surgeon found 27 contact lenses in a British woman’s eye as was undergoing cataract surgery.

Optometry Today reported that the 67-year-old woman had no idea the contacts were in her eye.

Last November, the woman went to a doctor for eye surgery and 17 contact lenses were found stuck together. Another chuck of 10 contacts was also found later in the same eye.

The woman said she was shocked by the discovery and had no idea. Since the contacts have been removed, she said her eye is more comfortable.

She said she blamed the irritation in her eye on old age and dry eyes.

It remains uncertain how long the contacts had been in her eye.