Man, woman on motorcycle injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A man and woman on a motorcycle were seriously injured Saturday afternoon near High Rock Landing Shopping Center in Lexington.

The Lexington Dispatch reported it happened at about 4 p.m. as the motorcycle was headed south on N.C. Hwy. 8.

Another vehicle pulled onto the highway from the shopping center’s parking lot and the motorcyclist crashed while trying to avoid the vehicle, according to the paper.

The names of the victims have not been released. They were both taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with severe injuries. Nobody else was injured in the incident.