Jury selection begins Monday in Irish man’s murder trial

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The trial will soon begin for two people accused of killing Jason Paul Corbett, during a domestic dispute in his home on Panther Creek Court on Aug. 2, 2015.

Corbett's wife and father-in-law, 31-year-old Molly Martens Corbett and 65-year-old Thomas Michael Martens, have been charged with second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection to his death.

Deputies responded to the Corbetts’ residence shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2015, in reference to an assault.

The Davidson County 911 Center advised responding deputies that the caller had been in an argument with his son-in-law and struck him with a baseball bat.

In the 911 call placed by Martens, he tells the 911 operator, "My daughter's husband -- my son-in-law -- got in a fight with my daughter. I intervened and -- I think -- I believe he's in bad shape. We need help."

When asked by the 911 operator what Martens meant by "in bad shape," Martens replied, "He's bleeding all over and I may have killed him."

Walter Holton Jr., an attorney for the defense, says the two acted in self-defense.

“It’s not a claim, it is what happened,” Holton said. “It is the truth. Molly is innocent, Tom is innocent.”

Investigating Davidson County deputies wrote in a search warrant, “Neither Martens nor Molly Corbett suffered any injuries about their person.”

“I've known Tom for 44 years. There's no finer person that I have met,” said Martens’ brother-in-law Mike Earnest. “He is a wonderful husband, fantastic father. You can't ask for someone who has greater integrity than Thomas Martens.”