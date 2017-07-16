× High Point police looking for driver accused of fatally hitting man, leaving the scene

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in High Point early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to northbound I-85 Business at Baker Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to the incident.

Arriving officers found the victim had been fatally hit by a vehicle. High Point police said in a press release. The driver had fled the scene. Police have not identified the victim.

High Point police are looking for a gray or silver 2011-2014 Dodge Charger that has noticeable front end damage and damage to the right side mirror area. Police have provided an image of a similar looking vehicle.

Anyone with any information can call High Point police at (336) 887-7969 or Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.