George A. Romero, horror legend who created ‘Night of the Living Dead, dies at 77

TORONTO, Canada – George A. Romero, the legendary horror filmmaker who created “Night of the Living Dead,” has died at age 77.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Romero died Sunday in his sleep following a “brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer.”

Romero died with his wife and daughter by him side, while listening to the score of one of his favorite movies, “The Quiet Man,” according to the paper.

Romero was best known for his series of gruesome and satirical horror films about an imagined zombie apocalypse, beginning with “Night of the Living Dead” in 1968 and notably continuing on with “Dawn of the Dead” in 1978 and “Day of the Dead” in 1985.

His other works contributed include “The Crazies,” “Creepshow,” “Martin,” “Monkey Shines,” and “The Dark Half.”