2 injured in shooting at Burlington nightclub early Sunday morning

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two men were injured after a shooting at a Burlington nightclub early Sunday morning, according to Burlington police.

Officers were called to Club Enve at 2398 Corporation Parkway at 2:18 a.m. in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot, police said in a press release.

Arriving officers found 25-year-old Emmanuel Donnell Slade suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.

Another victim, 43-year-old Eric Lamonte Wooden, was also found with a gunshot wound to his hip. Wooden had been working security at the club.

The injuries for both victims appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to Burlington police.

Slade was taken by Alamance County Emergency Medical Services to UNC Hospital and Wooden was taken to Duke Hospital by Alamance County Emergency Medical Services.

Slade was involved in a fight in the parking lot when shots were fired, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or anonymously to the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.