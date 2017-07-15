Piedmont firefighters hold large charity event raising money for battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A group of Piedmont firefighters and first responders took their brotherhood and community service to another level on Saturday.

The Piedmont Triad Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club was formed last year. It is made up of firefighters, paramedics and EMTs from local communities who ride motorcycles.

“We come together for a fellowship, and a brotherhood and each individual station across our national organization is required to support charities in our local communities,” said Brent “Woody” Miller, President of Fire and Iron of the Piedmont.

On Saturday, they held their first large charity event, with a Firefighters Helping Firefighters Poker Run.

“We were hoping to get as many as 100 bikes, we’re not there yet. We’re probably going to be about 60 bikes, so it’s not a bad turn out for your first year,” Miller said. “When you look at an event, you want it to get bigger every year so first year starting at 60 is a really good start.”

The poker run started at Smokin’ Harley Davidson in Winston-Salem, through the foothills of North Carolina and ending in Advance.

Along the way, they made four stops at local businesses, where they put money into them, with the businesses in turn making donations to the Pink Heals Triad NC Chapter; the beneficiary of the poker run.

“The pink heels is a non-profit organization that supports men, women and children in the community who are battling cancer,” said Whitney Ladd, President of the Pink Heals Triad Chapter. “We drive pink fire trucks, and pink police cars to go and bring support and encouragement to those battling.”

The Triad Pink Heals say the non-profit is 100 percent volunteer run, and 100 percent of the money raised from the poker run went directly to the organization.

“Every charity has their own special little place but it’s hard to explain, and put into words how much it really means to be able to do this, and what these guys do to give back to the community,” said Lance “Yummy” Hilliard, Fire and Iron Co-Founder.

Miller tells FOX8, since it was their first major charity event, they had not set a goal, but he believes they raised about $1,600 for the Triad Pink Heals NC Chapter.