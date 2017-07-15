× New trial date set for Tad Cummins, former teacher accused of kidnapping student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new trial date has been set for Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a student and taking her to California, according to WSMV.

The jury trial will now begin on Jan. 2 at the federal courthouse in Nashville, according to court documents.

Cummins disappeared with the female student in March. He was scheduled for trial on July 25 on federal charges of unlawful transportation of a minor under 18 with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

Cummins allegedly held the victim for more than a month before they were found on April 20 in a rural area of northern California.