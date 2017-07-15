NC commissioners violated First Amendment with Christian prayer, according to court decision

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — County commissioners across western North Carolina are reviewing an appeals court decision that ruled that Rowan County commissioners are in violation of the Constitution for opening their commission meetings with Christian prayer and a request for those attending the meeting to participate in the invocation.

WLOS reported that the court ruling stated that the commissioners delivered only Christian prayer, and “veered from time to time into overt proselytization.”

Mike Meno, spokesman for the ACLU of North Carolina, spoke on behalf of the organization that played a role in the lawsuit brought to the court.

“When Rowan County commissioners opened their meeting with a prayer specific to one religion, and a call that those in attendance join them in that prayer,” said Meno, “that violates the First Amendment to the Constitution.”