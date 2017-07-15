× Greensboro restaurant unexpectedly closes after 15 years of business

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Romano’s Macaroni Grill at 3120 Northline Ave. unexpectedly closed its doors on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

“Romano’s Macaroni Grill regularly reviews its portfolio of restaurants and made the tough decision to permanently close its Greensboro location,” said a spokesperson for the company. “The company appreciates its team members’ hard work through the years and enjoyed being a part of the Greensboro community. Macaroni Grill thanks all of its loyal guests for their patronage through the years.”

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is a chain that serves Italian small plates, pizzas, pastas and wine. The Greensboro restaurant opened in 2002 on the site formerly Terrace Theater.

