Fireball in the sky puts on light show over North Carolina

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. – A fireball was seen and heard by people across seven states, including North Carolina, according to WSOC.

More than 60 people reported sightings overnight in areas including the Charlotte area and Bessemer City, according to the AMS.

Mike Hankey, from the American Meteor Society, said it’s not quite a falling star, but rather a meteor that’s much bigger and brighter than a fallen star.

“Our atmosphere creates all this friction. It starts to slow down,” Hankey said. “All this energy is producing this heat, this light. You see this burning ball of fire in the sky.”

Experts said fireballs happen all the time, but seeing one is more uncommon. Fireball travels at speeds of tens of thousands of miles per hour.