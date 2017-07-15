Car crashes into home in Thomasville, multiple people taken to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A car crashed into a home late Friday night in Thomasville and four people were taken to the hospital.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. at on Culbreth Avenue and Tremont Street, according to Thomasville police.

The victims were taken to the hospital by Davidson County emergency workers. Their names and conditions have not been released.

A large police presence remained on the scene late Friday and the house sustained heavy damage. The car had flipped onto its side.

There is no word on what caused the crash, the condition of the driver or if the driver will face any charges.