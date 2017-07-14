Starbucks is giving away free iced tea on Friday

[FILE] A close-up photograph showing a Starbucks logo printed on the side of a clear plastic cup.

Starbucks is giving away free tea on Friday at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said on Twitter that customers can get a free tall Teavana Iced Tea Infusion from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday.

Starbucks is selling three flavors of the ice tea, including Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea and Peach Citrus Tea, according to Business Insider.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a deal on Friday, to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

The Winston-Salem-based doughnut chain is offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for 80 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.