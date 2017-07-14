× Starbucks is giving away free iced tea on Friday

Starbucks is giving away free tea on Friday at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said on Twitter that customers can get a free tall Teavana Iced Tea Infusion from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday.

Starbucks is selling three flavors of the ice tea, including Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea and Peach Citrus Tea, according to Business Insider.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a deal on Friday, to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

The Winston-Salem-based doughnut chain is offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for 80 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.