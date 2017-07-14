Shoulder pain: Surgical treatment options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shoulder pain is extremely common and a frequent reason Americans visit doctor’s offices each year. Common shoulder injuries and conditions that may require surgical intervention if conservative treatment fails, include dislocations, tendonitis, bursitis, rotator cuff tears and arthritis.

Rotator cuff tears are one of the most common causes of shoulder pain and disability. In the past, individuals with torn rotator cuffs had very few treatment options, and often had to live with the debilitating condition. Now, with minimally invasive arthroscopy techniques, orthopedic surgeons are able to reattach the tendon to the bone, with the goal of restoring strength and function to the shoulder.

Severe arthritis, in the shoulder, in which the cartilage in the joint deteriorates, can lead to the need for shoulder replacement surgery. Fortunately, due to the advancements in shoulder replacement surgery, surgeons are able to relieve patients’ pain, remove bone spurs and restore their function. While recovery time for both rotator cuff and shoulder replacement surgery can be anywhere from six to nine months, patients are eventually able to return to activities of daily living that were previously inhibited by the condition.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Timothy Murphy is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in joint replacement and sports surgery at in Greensboro and a member of the Cone Health medical staff. Dr. Murphy received his medical degree from UNC School of Medicine and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the UNC Department of Orthopaedics.