Rape reported by female student on UNCG campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A rape was reported on the University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus on Thursday, according to a news release from the school.

At about 5:30 p.m., a female student reported that at about 12 p.m. she was forced into a bathroom in the McIver Administrative and Academic Building by a man.

The student said the man forced her to perform oral sex.

No other information about the incident has been released.