Police release image of person of interest in Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released an image of a fourth person of interest in connection to a homicide.

Greensboro police released the image Friday, which shows a person wanted in connection to the death of 23-year-old Dallas McClure.

Photos of two other persons of interest were released last Friday.

Officers found the victim after responding to 2309 Phillips Avenue at 1:17 p.m. June 25 in reference to the shooting.

Witnesses and police rendered first aid until EMS arrived, however, McClure’s wound was not survivable. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Another person was also shot in the incident. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

One suspect, 19-year-old Timotheus Yamari Grace, of Greensboro, has been arrested in connection to the crime. He was arrested late last month and charged with first-degree murder.

A motive in the shooting has not been released.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.