Newly-formed NC island evacuated after this washed ashore

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Shelly Island, a new island that formed off the coast of Cape Point last month, was evacuated after an “unidentified military device” was discovered Friday morning, WECT reports.

Dare County Emergency Management officials said Hatteras Island Rescue units were called to the island after the long, tubular object was discovered.

A Navy ordnance detachment group from Virginia will examine the object.

The island was evacuated and a one-mile radius was established until the Navy team can determine what the object is.