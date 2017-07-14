× NC father accused of leaving infant son behind during apartment fire, child injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A baby is in the Intensive Care Unit after police said his father left him behind during an apartment fire in Charlotte.

WSOC reported that firefighters said when they arrived around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the apartments on Lanecrest Drive near East W.T. Harris Boulevard they saw smoke coming from the two-story building.

Rodney Williston Jr., 21, fled the scene of the accidental stove fire because he has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor was filed last month. Williston has not been arrested.

The fire took 12 minutes to control and investigators said unattended food left cooking on the stove was to blame. Police said the little boy suffered from possible internal injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting two families that were displaced, including four adults and two children.