Master Yogi Berra, Greensboro Grasshoppers dog, battling cancer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Master Yogi Berra, the popular black Labrador retriever who is one of the faces of the Greensboro Grasshoppers franchise, has cancer, the News & Record reported.
The 9-year-old dog is undergoing treatment at N.C. State’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Raleigh for a malignant tumor in his neck.
“If they operate, it will be tomorrow,” Moore said this afternoon. “He’s a pretty sick boy, even though he doesn’t know it. He acts just fine. … But he needs a few prayers.”
Yogi turned 9 in April. He is the younger brother of Miss Babe Ruth, the Hoppers’ original bat-fetching dog who will turn 12 in October.
