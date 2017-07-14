× Man stabbed outside his home in Graham, police looking for suspect

GRAHAM, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing and injuring another man at the victim’s home in Graham, according to Graham police.

Officers responded to 508 Walker Avenue on Wednesday in reference to an assault that had just occurred, police said in a press release.

Officers on the scene found John William Taylor, who lives at the home, with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the University of Chapel Hill hospital.

The victim said when he arrived at his home, there were several men in his yard.

Two of them approached him and demanded that he empty his pockets, the victim told police.

Police said the two suspects ended up assaulting Taylor and then stabbing him twice.

One of the suspects has been identified as Tavon Lamar Woods. Warrants have been obtained for Woods for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and armed robbery.

Anyone with any information on this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call the Graham Police Department at (336)570-6711 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.