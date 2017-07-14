× Man accused of running over girlfriend in North Carolina indicted for murder

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A man initially accused of accidentally running over his girlfriend now faces a murder charge.

WLOS reported that a grand jury indicted Ed Holden with second-degree murder for the death of Cheyanne Griffin.

The incident happened in April 2017. Investigators said the couple was hauling a car along Highway 74 when the hood blew off.

When Griffin stepped out to get it, authorities claim Holden put the car in reverse and hit her.

Holden turned himself in after a review of the incident by the district attorney and the sheriff’s office. He was released on a $30,000 bond.