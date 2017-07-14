× Man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Thomasville has been arrested, according to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Douglas McMasters, 20, of Thomasville, faces four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.

Deputies started investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in the Sarvis Tree Lane of Thomasville on Thursday.

McMasters was identified as a suspect and was arrested after warrants were obtained and served on him.

The suspect was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond and has court planned for August 3 in Lexington.