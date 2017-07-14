John Bernecker, ‘Walking Dead’ stuntman, dead at 33 after accident on set

ATLANTA – A stuntman for the TV show “The Walking Dead” has died after an accident on the set.

USA Today reported that John Bernecker died after falling onto concrete from a 25-foot balcony on Wednesday. He was 33.

Bernecker was placed on a ventilator at Atlanta Medical Center and died later that day. Blunt-force trauma was the cause of the accidental death.

Bernecker has worked as a stuntman for various projects, including “The Fate of the Furious,” “Get Out” and “Logan,” according to his Internet Movie Database profile. He was also involved in “Black Panther,” which is projected to be released next year.