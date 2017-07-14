× Here’s how you can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts today for 80 cents

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 80th anniversary by offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for 80 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The deal is being offered at all stores in the United States and Canada on Friday, according to the company. No coupons are needed.

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a company statement.

Krispy Kreme opened its first store in now historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem back in 1937. It currently has more than 1,000 stores in nearly two dozen countries around the globe, according to its website.